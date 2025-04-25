Chiefs Kingdom Sounds Off on Josh Simmons Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2025 NFL Draft by trading their original pick, 31st overall, to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 32nd overall pick. Not a crazy trade like the ones we've seen from other teams on day one of the draft. With trading back one pick, the Chiefs got an extra fifth-round pick.
But with the last pick of the first round, the Chiefs took their biggest need, selecting offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.
Simmons was linked to be taken by the Chiefs by many experts leading up to the draft and they were right. No surprise with this pick, the Chiefs potentially got the best offensive lineman in the draft.
Chiefs kingdom liked the pick as well and they had social media buzzing.
"I’m very happy with Chiefs 1st round draft pick. Gotta protect Mahomes and Josh Simmons from Ohio State is a great get for what this team needs. I’m really confused on why Eagles traded with Chiefs when KC was taking OL all day. Oh well cause we got Eagles 5th round pick as well," said one Chiefs fan.
"Brett Veach with another NFL Draft masterclass performance tonight. Happy the Chiefs got Simmons after trading down one spot and gaining a third round pick. "Hopefully, he’ll turn out to be the guy we’ve needed to protect Mahomes," said another fan.
32. Chiefs - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
"If healthy, Simmons prob goes Top 15 (or even higher in this draft). Super-smooth LT prospect with classic size + length. Can open gate too soon but rarely out of position. Mega upside here. But may not be healthy right away," said another fan.
Grade: A-
"There was a top talent available in front of you, Chiefs decided to trade back and let the Eagles have him. Campbell was there. Eagles have been drafting late in the draft much like the Chiefs.
The difference is Chiefsdraft need and upside instead of best available talent," added another fan.
"Chiefs and Philly doing what they always do. Grab guys who can who fell in the draft. I saw this coming all night and it happened," added another fan.
"I think I scream at the TV at least once each draft “HOW DO YOU KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THIS” for Chiefs and Eagles. This was that moment tonight," added another fan
"I could not be happier with what the Chiefs did today. Keeping Patrick Mahomes clean is the first priority and they took no risks.
Simmons is a top 10 talent when he's healthy, and the Chiefs landed him at 32 while adding a fifth as well. A GREAT START TO THE DRAFT," added another fan.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.