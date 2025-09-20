Isiah Pacheco Talks Returning Home, Needing Big Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On returning to his home state of New Jersey, and how many family and friends will be at Sunday’s game:
“Probably 50.”
On any extra stress securing all those tickets:
“No, I let my parents figure out who's all coming. Then, by end the week, they just let me know by Wednesday and when the tickets are due, they’re due. I mean, I don't worry about any of that stuff. It's time to lock in on the game.”
On whether this game feels different, going home:
“I mean, going back home is always exciting. So, being that close, not too far, being able to see people in the stands that not having seen in months, is always exciting for me. Knowing that I got fam there, but most importantly, I'm just going there on a mission.”
On the 2022 experience of playing through a torn labrum, something Xavier Worthy is experiencing now:
“Definitely it was tough. The great training staff here, they were able to get me able to play, and that was coming with treatment. And, there was working with each other, and that's what it takes … it was kind of was easy after that.”
On any limitations during that injury, other than obviously not throwing the football:
“Not for real. I wasn't throwing the ball, like you said, so I just needed to hold that sucker down, and I was ready to roll.”
On talking to Worthy about his injury:
“Oh yeah, he's doing good.”
On thoughts on the Giants’ defense, and their front:
“Yeah, definitely. Every week, we're going against opponents that are tough up front. Competition every week, we have that. And that's what it's about, having fun, going out there and competing. And I believe we’re ready.”
On details he may have noticed on film to improve beginning Sunday night:
“Just being a little bit more patient, as far as me, just allowing the game to come to me. And just after that, just playing fast, playing hard for my teammates. And you know, just finish. Start finishing, at the start.”
On channeling emotion and energy into his game:
“It’s fun. Love competing when you're out there with your teammates. Those are the times I get to cherish every moment. So, you never know when there’s going to be your last play. So, you just got to keep hitting it and having fun. And, you know, that's the mindset I bring to it, really. You know, go out there, have fun and leave it all out there.”
On patience to see holes:
“Yes, going back in the film, watching and just detailing the work. And evaluating myself, looking in the mirror.”
On whether he attended an NFL game at MetLife Stadium:
“No, I never went to any NFL games as a kid. I said, ‘Once I was playing, once I started, one day, I'll be in NFL.’ That'd be my first game. And that first preseason game here (Aug. 13, 2022, Soldier Field) was my first in the NFL. It was like, Chicago.”
On the vibe around meeting rooms and the practice field this week, whether the team feels poised to turn the season around:
“Absolutely. We're prepared for the game, and this comes with it. I mean, up for the challenge every week. And, it's a new game, new challenge every week. So be prepared, allow the game to come to us.”
On what he meant in Brazil before the season when he said 2025 was a revenge tour:
“As far as getting back to where I was (before his 2024 injury), didn’t make it past two games last year; only made it to two games. So, it's the start of just being able to compete and go out there every weekend and be the best ability I can, to be helping the team.”
