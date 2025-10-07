Mahomes Reflects on What Went Wrong in Chiefs Loss to Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium following the Chiefs’ 31-28 loss at Jacksonville on Monday night.
To view his comments, watch below.
On his general thoughts on the loss:
“Yeah. I mean, obviously sucks. You know, you let a game slip away. Credit to them. They played hard. They played hard the entire game, and they got a lot of good football players, and they closed out there at the end. And so, it still sucks whenever you get a lead like that, and you don't, you're not able to hold it through the rest of the game.”
On Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard interception return:
“Yeah, honestly, they just got me with the coverage that they played. They had played zero (Devin Lloyd) kind of until that 10-yard area in previous games, and they hadn't shown the poppers with the linebackers popping out when they were protected.
“And I think back to a game against Cincinnati earlier the year that they had Ja’Marr Chase, kind of on the slant route. And so, I saw the look, and I checked to the play with the end routes having three ends, knowing that they were trying to pass off the guys and JuJu (Smith-Schuster) was gonna pop wide open. And he did.
“But credit, I mean, they schemed themselves, and they kind of looked over what they can do better, and he popped underneath where I was throwing the ball. And so, it was a great call by them defensively, and obviously a great play by zero (Lloyd) getting the pick, and then I got to find a way to tackle him or slow him down after he gets the interception.”
On the number of penalties, and how the stopped momentum:
Yeah, I mean, it kind of just talks about our whole entire season. I mean, I feel like we have, we have the guys, and we've executed at certain points in a game and looked really good, and then we kind of crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles, or whatever that is.
“I mean, we've kind of done that to ourselves all year long. It's kind of a one guy here or there, and in this league, it's so close that those change games. And so, we got to be better. We we've lost too many games already, and so we got to find a way to be better as a team and come together and play better throughout the rest of the season.”
On the offensive line, which didn’t allow a sack on Monday:
“Yeah, they did a great job, I think offensively, we did a great job in certain parts of the game. I mean, when we weren't hurting ourselves and getting penalties or throwing interceptions or anything like that. I mean, we moved the ball and we were able to move the ball down the field quickly.
“And so, I thought the offense line did a great job, and when they're playing like that, it's easy for me to kind of survey the field and I was hitting guys that were second, third, fourth reads in the progression. And so, if they keep doing that, we'll keep putting up points. You know, we just got to find a way to win games there at the end.”
On the play of the offense in general:
“Yeah. I mean, I feel like we'll continue to get better and better. I thought we did a lot of great things in the game today. We moved the ball, we were able to score in the red zone and do what we wanted to do there. It's just we hurt ourselves with penalties. And so, I think as we continue to clean that stuff up, we'll continue to put more and more points on the board.
“And we have another great challenge this next week. You know, we’re playing the Lions. That’s a great football team who scores a lot of points themselves, and plays with a lot of pride. And so, it'll be super important for us to go in with the right mindset, knowing it’ll be a great challenge.”
On getting back to winning close games, like 2024:
“Yeah, I mean, I think it's confidence more than anything. You know, we were able to get that drive there at the end and then get the touchdown to go ahead. And I thought, defensively, they did a lot of good things. It was two plays. I mean, it was the big play down the sideline, and then the pass interference in the end zone, obviously, then he trips and runs in.
“But pass interference in the end zone will set that up, and they're just right there. And so, I mean, there's two third downs, third and longs. It's just about closing it out there. And for us, we got to be better at not getting in that situation in general, offensively, and making that mistake early in the third quarter. And so, it's just little things here and there, but that's the difference in the game.”
On averaging 7.6 yards per play and whether it felt like they were in a good rhythm:
“Yeah. I mean, other than the interception, and a couple penalties, I thought we did a great job offensively today. That's a good defense, and so we'll continue to build on that. We'll continue to get better at cleaning up the penalties and cleaning up the mistakes and like, the interception and turnovers and stuff like that.
“But I feel like we're going in the right direction, offensively. And so now it's about just finding ways to win. I mean, it don't matter how you play if you're not finding ways to win football games and make winning plays. And so, we gotta be better at that.”
On the run game’s success on Monday and how it helped the pass:
“Yeah, for sure. I mean, you see the play actions, and then you see the bootlegs that we were able to run; that comes off the run game. And that just comes with the chemistry that the O-line’s building, and the chemistry that they're building with the running backs as well.
“And so that's stuff that will continue to get better and better over time, and we'll continue to work off that as well and try to find ways to make the offense even better.”
On the play he extended, avoiding a sack, in the fourth quarter:
“They played a good coverage, and the guy got a hand on me, and just trying to stay up. Just always a little bit of panic whenever you're kind of down, with your head down towards the ground. But then, just playing football. You gotta be a competitor. It's not about being a quarterback and being at games like that. It's going out there and competing. And I was trying to do that.”
On his touchdown run:
Yeah. I mean, it was read option. And then there was a couple options for me to throw the ball as well. And how they played their coverage, it turned out like man, and so those guys followed the routes that we were running, and then obviously the guys followed the running backs, and no one left for me. And so, it kind of made it easy for me to just get in the end zone. But I mean being able to have that ability, I mean it’ll help the run game in the long run.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is always free and available 24/7 for the most thorough info on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your feedback on Monday’s loss by visiting our Facebook page (here).