Hold On: 3 Interesting Facts on Monday’s Chiefs Referee

Here's what Brad Rogers has in common with Patrick Mahomes.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) gestures to referee Brad Rogers (126) after the Packers are called for a penalty during a game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – NFL referees aren’t full-time employees. They’re weekend warriors with day jobs during the week.

When the Chiefs visit the Jaguars on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The fan), their referee is Brad Rogers, whose day job is a senior lecturer in the management school at Texas Tech University.

mahome
Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. / Nathan Giese / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Texas Tech is the alma mater of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes grew up in East Texas and played at Whitehouse High School, Rogers grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated from Lubbock Christian University.

That’s not the only interesting fact with regard to Kansas City’s officiating crew this week.

creed humphre
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hold your horses

The highest volume of penalties called by Rogers’ crew through three assigned games this season have been offensive holding. And defensive-holding flags rank second on the crew, according to NFLpenalties.com.

That’s significant because three of the league’s top pass-rushers in terms of 2025 total pressure rate will play in Monday’s game: Josh Hines-Allen, George Karlaftis and Chris Jones.

Also consider that Kansas City’s All-Pro center, Creed Humphrey, committed just one penalty during the entire 2024 season. It was a holding call, flagged by Rogers’ crew in its only Chiefs assignment last year (Kansas City’s 26-13 Monday night win over New Orleans in Week 5).

So far this season, Rogers crew has flagged players 11 times for offensive holding (3.67 per game) and five for defensive holding (1.67 per game).

jawaan taylo
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And while Jawaan Taylor had his best game in terms of penalties last week, he should be leery. In that New Orleans game last season, Rogers’ crew flagged Taylor twice, once for holding and once for a false start.

Chiefs are undefeated with Rogers

Since Rogers became an NFL white hat in 2019, replacing the retired John Parry, the Chiefs are 5-0 with his crew. In addition to the New Orleans game in 2024, Rogers has also overseen the brutally cold wild-card playoff game against Miami in 2023, a pair of Chiefs wins at Denver (43-16 in 2020 and 28-24 in 2021) and a prior game against the Jaguars.

Incidentally, in that 2022 game against the Jaguars, the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10, Kansas City was flagged zero times (Jacksonville had five penalties).

Chiefs Kingdom, your browser belongs right here for the most thorough coverage, absolutely free with OnSI; the best way to get breaking news is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Brad Rogers and the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).

