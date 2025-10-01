Hold On: 3 Interesting Facts on Monday’s Chiefs Referee

The first update to the True Pressure Rate (TPR) posted yesterday. 643 pressures from the top 45 rushers studied, charted & graded. Look at this as a 'next-level' filter on raw pressures that emphasizes/rewards true 1v1 wins.



Top 32 in TPR



Article: https://t.co/ezluzvixad pic.twitter.com/Npk2YDKYv7