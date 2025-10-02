Chiefs Need to Prove Resurgence is Real vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough go at the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. Xavier Worthy exited early in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with a dislocated shoulder. The Chiefs' offense struggled to find its rhythm, and they dropped two straight, first versus LA and then against the Philadelphia Eagles.
They were able to get into the win column in Week 3, edging by a bottom-feeder New York Giants squad, 22-9. They had a much more convincing victory over the Baltimore Ravens in their last game, dominating 37-20 and flashing their offensive explosiveness with Xavier Worthy back.
While that was viewed as a heavyweight bout, the Ravens are now just 1-4 on the year and have shown some serious issues with their protection, run game, and defense. Kansas City will have to prove that its Week 4 wasn't an anomaly. They have a good chance to do so in their next matchup versus a rising Jacksonville Jaguars team on the road.
Chiefs road favorites over Jaguars
Despite the circumstances surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' middling start to the 2025 NFL season, the odds are in their favor going into Week 5. The Jacksonville Jaguars might have the better record and home-field advantage, but those aren't enough for Vegas and the sportsbooks to side with them for Monday Night Football.
FanDuel has the Chiefs listed at -172 on the moneyline, favored by three points on the spread. The Jaguars have already pulled off two upset wins this year, against the Houston Texans and in their last outing versus the San Francisco 49ers on the road.
Jacksonville's defense has been spectacular to begin the year. They've notched three takeaways in four straight games, including four turnovers forced on Brock Purdy and the Niners. Mahomes has only thrown one interception this year, but historically, he's been known for pressing the issue to try to find big plays.
He'll have to be careful against a ball-hawking Jaguars defense. Jacksonville won't likely get multiple takeaways in every game this season, but the defense is deliberate in forcing turnovers, regularly sitting in zones to try to capitalize on tight-window throws and bobbled catches, and consistently trying to punch the ball out of the possession of ball-carriers.
Kansas City's D has been surprisingly stingier than expected so far this season. They have a good opportunity to continue their impressive start against a Jaguars' attack that hasn't found its rhythm under Liam Coen yet. The over/under has been set at 46.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to follow along with all of the Chiefs' odds in 2025.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Kansas City's chances against Baltimore when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.