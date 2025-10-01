Week 4 Domination Throws Chiefs' Fantasy Values Into Flux
It took four weeks, but the Kansas City Chiefs finally showed the potential that made them one of fantasy football's darlings coming into the 2025 NFL season. Analysts speculated that this offense would take several steps forward for a few different reasons.
The defense was expected to step back with several key losses to its personnel, meaning that the Chiefs would have to be more aggressive on the attack again. Kansas City finally invested in the protection around Patrick Mahomes, including selecting tackle Josh Simmons in the first round of the draft.
Lastly, the team had accumulated a deep collection of weapons around their quarterback once again, featuring lethal playmakers such as Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco.
With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy out for the first three games, though, Kansas City struggled mightily to score the ball. That changed with Worthy back in the lineup in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. His presence gave a glimpse of what this offense could be once it's back at full strength, and the rest of the league should be terrified.
What to expect from the Chiefs in the remainder of the 2025 fantasy season
1. Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco was perhaps the greatest disappointment of the early 2025 season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He certainly let down his fantasy owners who were hoping that the absences in the passing game would lead to a fast start for him in the rushing attack. Instead, he averaged just 4.8 full-PPR points in his first three outings.
He had a small bounce-back against the Baltimore Ravens, with 12.8 points on seven carries for 35 yards and two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice believes that Pacheco showed enough in Week 4 to keep around on fantasy rosters:
"Isiah Pacheco has been a colossal disappointment to his investors, but a running back who gets something close to a half share of the running back workload in a pretty good offense can be a useful asset when the bye weeks kick in. Unless you’re absolutely flush at running back, hold Pacheco in case bye weeks and injuries conspire to trip you up."
2. Brashard Smith
The biggest beneficiaries of Pacheco's early-season struggles were fantasy owners of Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith. The Chiefs' seventh-round pick got some burn versus Baltimore, leading CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg to consider him a potential waiver wire target:
"Smith had a season-high four carries in Week 4 against Baltimore for 9 yards and three catches for 27 yards on four targets. The Chiefs tried to get Smith involved early against the Ravens, but he didn't do anything spectacular. That said, he could be in line for more work with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt struggling."
3. Marquise Brown
After Worthy went down with a dislocated shoulder in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, it looked like Marquise Brown was in line to become the new primary weapon for the Chiefs. He was in Week 1, totaling 10 catches for 99 yards. Unfortunately, he peaked there. With Worthy back now and Rashee Rice's return on the horizon, Fitzmaurice doesn't think anyone should count on Brown for consistent production moving forward:
"In Week 4, Brown finished with three receptions, 38 receiving yards and a score that saved his fantasy day. His underlying usage was frightening, though, as he had a 13.5% target share and played only 52% of the snaps with a 59.5% route share, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Brown is a volatile player moving forward, as his usage could be all over the map weekly with Xavier Worthy back in the lineup. He’s a pinch-your-nose-and-pray Flex option now."
