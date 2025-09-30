3 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Chiefs Win Over Ravens
It seemed that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense might never get rolling again. They were able to return to the win column with a much-needed victory over the New York Giants in Week 3, but still didn't have a very encouraging outing on the attack, getting by 22-9.
Apparently, all it took was Xavier Worthy's return and an advantageous matchup with the Baltimore Ravens' reeling defense to get Patrick Mahomes and the offense going. They went nuclear in their second game in Arrowhead Stadium this season, cruising to a 37-20 domination.
They could have run up the score even more had they kept their foot on the gas instead of leaning on the run to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Still, this offense showed how explosive it can be, boding well for the Chiefs' fantasy prospects moving forward.
Chiefs explode onto the scene
1. Xavier Worthy - 43 snaps
Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The offense has desperately missed his presence. He opted out of surgery and was able to return after two full games off.
He's still being integrated back into the game plan, playing just 43 snaps versus the Baltimore Ravens. JuJu Smith-Schuster led Kansas City's wide receivers with 57 plays. Despite his reduced usage, Worthy still racked up 121 yards on seven touches. Clearly, he'll be a feature in this offense, even when Rashee Rice returns.
2. Nine players with a catch
Worthy's presence is crucial for Kansas City. Not only does he give Patrick Mahomes and the offense an explosive target and versatile weapon, but he also draws so much attention from opposing defenses due to his constant threat to go yard and pick up major chunks.
His return allowed Head Coach Andy Reid to open up the playbook, leading the way for Mahomes to spread the ball and keep the Ravens' heads on a swivel. Nine different players registered a catch for the Chiefs, with four different receivers garnering over 35 receiving yards.
3. Isiah Pacheco - 27 snaps
Isiah Pacheco had a small resurgence against Baltimore. He finished his Week 4 with 48 yards and a touchdown on nine touches. It wasn't the most statistically dominant outing, but it did show what he could do in a fully realized offense for the Chiefs: take advantage of light boxes, sneak out of the backfield for catches in space, and capitalize on efficient gains using his athleticism.
He averaged five yards a carry without a huge breakout run. The most encouraging stat was that he was outsnapped by Kareem Hunt 32 to 27 in the blowout, indicating that Kansas City still views him as a primary option this season.
