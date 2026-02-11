Chiefs Have Staunch Competition for Super Bowl LXI

Super Bowl LXI was the send-off for what turned out to be a strange 2025 NFL season. Practically no one expected the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots to be grappling for the Lombardi at the end of the year. Neither team was among the favorites to make it out of their respective conferences. Many would have been less surprised to see Seattle or New England miss the playoffs altogether than to make it to the title bout.



In a season full of shockers, the Kansas City Chiefs' downfall might have been the most astonishing. Sure, there was some expected regression. Between Rashee Rice's suspension and the losses they suffered to their personnel on the defensive side of the ball, it was only natural. But KC getting eliminated from postseason contention just 14 weeks into the campaign, with a healthy Patrick Mahomes for 99 percent of it, was truly startling.



Can the Chiefs bounce back?



Although they were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs after their Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs have to feel like they weren't too far away from hoisting their fourth Lombardi of the Patrick Mahomes era. The New England Patriots coasted to the Super Bowl despite averaging just 15 points in the first three rounds and then were thoroughly trounced by the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13.



Had the Chiefs made it to the playoffs fully healthy, they could have taken advantage of some of the breaks that went the Pats' way, such as the Denver Broncos eliminating the Buffalo Bills early on, Bo Nix getting injured in the same game, and C.J. Stroud having a full-on meltdown for the Houston Texans. Still, General Manager Brett Veach and the rest of the KC brass can't sit idly by and hope that this team will just have a natural resurgence next season.



2027 Super Bowl odds.



Kansas City has plenty of work to do to get its roster back to championship-caliber. But the Chiefs aren't as far off as their 2025 record suggests. FanDuel has them listed at +1,600 to win Super Bowl LXI, tied for eighth with the Detroit Lions. Before free agency and the draft, ESPN has KC at 12th on their 2026 power rankings. Nate Taylor believes that the Chiefs can begin their second dynasty this offseason:



"While quarterback Patrick Mahomes rehabs his left knee, coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have to improve the roster to better support their quarterback. The Chiefs need to have an offseason similar to 2022, which continued the franchise's dynastic run. With a rare top-10 draft pick, they have the opportunity to acquire a difference-maker. With proper youth and the right veterans acquired, the Chiefs can restart their quest for another Super Bowl."

