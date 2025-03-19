One Chiefs Player Who Will Step Up In 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have been active this offseason, adding talent on both sides of the ball. However, they have also lost multiple players to free agency, undoubtedly shifting their depth chart. So far, Kansas City has had a respectable offseason to help keep things moving.
The Pro Football Network recently listed one player from every team in the National Football League they believe is ready to step up and have a breakout season next season. The Chiefs lost safety Justin Reid in free agency, but they may have been prepared for the loss.
PFN believes the Chiefs should lean on Jaden Hicks this upcoming season and give him the valuable in-game experience. If the Chiefs do that and Hicks responds well, it would be a massive win for the Chiefs.
"Safety Justin Reid has been a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs defense since he joined the team in 2022. He became a free agent and signed with the New Orleans Saints. It’s never easy losing a veteran leader who’s contributed a great deal to the team’s success, but Jaden Hicks may be up to the task of taking over the strong safety spot," PFN said.
PFN noted that Hicks surpassed expectations during his first season in the league and likely could do so again if given the opportunity. Hicks received plenty of experience last season but could benefit from having even more games under his belt over the next few seasons.
"The Chiefs drafted Hicks in the fourth round last April, and the former Washington State standout exceeded expectations. Hicks appeared in 20 games last season, including the playoffs. He recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups. He was targeted 14 times in the regular season, allowing a passer rating of 79.5," PFN said.
"Hicks consistently got better as the season progressed, and playing behind and learning from Reid certainly helped. With Reid now gone, it’ll be Hicks’ show, and he’s clearly already earned the trust of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo."
The Chiefs have a long offseason ahead of them but must make the most out of it. They only feed a few more things this offseason to ensure they are in line for another deep playoff run.
