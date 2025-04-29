How Chiefs 3rd-Round Pick's Game Will Translate to the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs roster is now much improved because of their 2025 NFL Draft class. The Chiefs now have players in the spots they needed before the draft started. The Chiefs once again found great value based on where they were selecting in the draft. The Chiefs selected multiple players who will be ready to compete at the NFL level.
One player who was a good pick for the Chiefs was wide receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State. Roylas was taken in the third round of the draft. This was a deep receiver class, and the Chiefs got a good player in round three. The Royals give the Chiefs another good receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Royals can come in and compete for a big role on the Chiefs' offense. Last season, the Chiefs' offense was not good, and a lot of that has to do with the lack of receiving weapons they had.
Royals is a very talented receiver who can give the Chiefs another player who can stretch the field, but also a good route runner for mid to short passes.
"First off his [Jalen Royals] game is very familiar to Rasheem [Rice]," said Chiefs director of Personnel Ryne Nutt. "When you watch a kid, he lines up primarily on the left side. That is some offenses in college work. They want to go fast, so they have the receiver lined up on the same side every time. So you are wondering alright, he is always playing on the left side, like, is he going to be able to move around? And he does. He plays outside, but he primarily plays inside in the slot."
"He got big hands, strong hands. And he is a very good after-the-catch player. And you saw him do field on some of those clips. I am sure you saw. The kid had seven 50 plus touchdowns in 2023. He was on pace in 2024 to kind of smash the 2023 production before he got injured. Running after the catch is something we look for in our offense. We look for speed. That kid had that 4.4 speed. We look for strength, he has that. And we look for route running. And that is probably an area where Rasheed had to develop a little bit."
