Chiefs Named Winners of Late Rounds in Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs did it again, they brought in the players that wanted to on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs had a lot to fill on their roster and used the last day of the draft to do it. It makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs not to panic when they lose players over the years because they know how to get the right players to fill the holes, and they did it again in this year's draft.
The Chiefs' day three picks were all good. They had some steals in there and good value. Now they will get their new class ready for the National Football League and what to expect. The Chiefs will have these players ready for whatever comes their way and put them in the best position to be successful in the league.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports named the Chiefs winners of Day three of the NFL Draft. Here is why he picked Kansas City.
The Chiefs started off Day 3 with a player who could be one of the biggest steals of the draft, when they selected Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals with the No. 133 overall pick.
Royals was named First Team All-Mountain West in 2023 after catching 71 passes for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those 15 touchdown receptions ranked second in the FBS that year behind LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. Royals played in just seven games in 2024 before a foot injury ended his season, but he recorded an FBS third-best 119.1 receiving yards per game before being shut down. He absolutely should not have fallen this far, and of course he goes to one of the best teams in the NFL!
The Chiefs are good at finding value in Day 3. Remember star offensive guard Trey Smith went in the sixth round back in 2021. Kansas City also added former Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa at No. 156, a converted safety who adds something for Steve Spagnuolo in coverage, and running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round, who is an explosive playmaker.
Now we will wait and see what the Chiefs who do with their new players from day three of the 2025 draft.
