Newest Chiefs Addition Ready to Make an Impact
The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this offseason, looking to retool their roster after an embarrassing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The loss highlighted the Chiefs' weakness along their offensive and defensive lines.
Kansas City was dominated on both lines. However, they aim to strengthen their defensive line more fully. The Chiefs will take all the help they can get, as both units have struggled mightily over the past two seasons. Kansas City is determined to improve them this summer.
The Chiefs have made several moves this offseason, including bringing in multiple players who have played for other AFC West teams. This was against the case with edge rusher Janarius Robinson, who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Just over their (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen) career and over the years of them being coaches, and just seeing how the defense plays in the scheme that they’re in," Robinson said after being introduced.
"I feel like I’m a perfect fit for that so that’s ultimately one of the reasons why I decided to come to the Chiefs. To just come out here and just play hard and do what I need to do and play within the defense to put myself in the best position at this point in my career."
The veteran defensive lineman explained how he plans to be at his best this upcoming season with the Chiefs. He knows it will be critical for him to connect with as many people within the organization as possible to help him become familiar with his new reality in Kansas City.
"Just come in willing to learn and willing to build friendships and relationships with people within the building and within the team, and I think that’s what really makes the transition very easy," Robinson said.
“It’s just about coming here, willing to work, put in the time and necessary things to put myself in the best position to reach the potential and be the best player that I can be and go out there and show what I can do.”
