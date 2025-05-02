How Former C Jason Kelce Feels About Chiefs' Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs were mocked heavily for former Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive lineman Josh Simmons, as they needed to address their offensive line woes following their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lucky for the Chiefs, Simmons is now on his way to Kansas City to protect Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future.
Simmons would have been a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft if it wasn't for him injuring his left knee, which kept him off the field for the final 10 games of his senior campaign. While it all ended up working out in the end for both Simmons and the Chiefs, it is remarkable that the franchise was able to land him.
Going into the new season, high hopes surround the 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, as the hope is that he can be an immediate impact player for the roster. Alongside veteran Jaylon Moore, who the Chiefs brought in this offseason, the left tackle position should be in good hands going forward.
On a recent episode of New Heights, starring both Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother and former Eagle Jason Kelce, the two broke down the Chiefs' draft class. From the first round to the seventh, both were impressed, but Jason was the most excited about Simmons.
"He's one of the guys I actually watched a little bit; I absolutely love this guy," Jason said. "On tape, the way he moves reminds me a lot of some high-level players. The way he bends, plays with his a** low to the ground, his arms only say 33, but it feels like he's got much bigger length than that."
"He is big, he's strong, he moves people, he's an outstanding pass blocker. This and the Eagles' first-round picks were two of the biggest steals in the draft. I'm not just saying that because they're our teams. I really think if Josh Simmons doesn't tear his patellar tendon, he's the first tackle off the board."
With league and even former player consensus that Simmons would have gone earlier had his injury not held him back, the Chiefs are going to get a guy they can build their offensive line around for the future.
