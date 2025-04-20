Will Chiefs' Kelce Be Able to Turn Back the Clock?
The Kansas City Chiefs took a long exhale after getting the news that legendary tight end Travis Kelce won't be hanging up the cleats following the 2024 season. Set to return to the roster for another season, the Chiefs have another chance to chase down a Super Bowl with one of the best tight ends of all time.
With the 2025 NFL Draft looming around the corner, there has been a lot of discussion on whether or not the Chiefs should address their tight end depth going into the draft. With Kelce returning, it allows the Chiefs to look deeper into the draft prospects to see if they can find a future Kelce replacement.
But given he is staying, there is a world where the tight end can turn back the clock and provide top-end offense for his squad. As we have seen over the years, quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves to target Kelce, even if his production has decreased over the past two seasons.
Still, though, when Kelce is on the field, the Chiefs are successful. Just because he hasn't been able to touch 1,000 receiving yards since the 2022 campaign doesn't mean he won't be able to again. He gets enough targets throughout the year, which makes it possible.
After ending the season on a bad note against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kelce has several reasons to return with vengeance. Last season, Kelce only scored three touchdowns, the lowest amount in his career.
Not only will Kelce look to right the wrongs he had on the offense during the regular season last year, he has been preparing his body to get back to work to be better for his teammates. As head coach Andy Reid revealed earlier this offseason, Kelce is putting in the work to attempt to return to form.
If Kelce does get the same love he has gotten from Mahomes over the last few seasons, as well as averages over 10 receiving yards per reception, 1,000 receiving yards could be in play next season.
The Chiefs should also look to continue to target other tight end Noah Gray, as he could easily become Kelce's replacement should he retire within the next few seasons.
