Could Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson be Traded?
Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs hold the 31st overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While plenty of prospects will still be within general manager Brett Veach's reach, trading up for a better selection is not out of the question.
After all, that's how the Chiefs ended up with wide receiver Xavier Worthy last year. Originally with the 32nd pick, Kansas City brokered a deal with their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills, to go up to 28th overall. Taking a chance on Worthy has ended up as a huge success for the team and he's sure to continue performing at a high level for seasons to come.
Now, the option to trade their current position for a higher spot in the draft is back on the table, but what will it take. "Fox Sports" analyst Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the most likely Chiefs player to be traded ahead of the draft is none other than cornerback Jaylen Watson. While the return of the trade could be anything (draft picks or players), it was definitely an intriguing take.
"The former seventh-rounder had emerged as a starting corner for Kansas City last year before a broken ankle cost him half the season," Vacchiano stated. "He did return for the playoffs and even started in the Super Bowl, so his health isn't a concern. But this offseason, the Chiefs signed cornerback Kristian Fulton, and next year they're going to have to pay All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie at least $13 million on his fifth-year option. Watson will be a free agent, too, and they're not likely to pay three corners. He's only 27, so his value is still high because corners with his talent can be hard to find."
Watson is still very young and has shown flashes of future stardom. However, he was somewhat of a liability for the Chiefs last season. Receiving a 70.9 overall PFF grade for 2024 (41st out of 222 CBs), Watson was hot and cold throughout the year. During their most important game, Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, Watson let up a 40+ yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith.
