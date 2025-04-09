Why Chiefs Should Exercise Fifth-Year Option to CB McDuffie
The Kansas City Chiefs' busy schedule will continue well past the 2025 NFL Draft, which is coming up, by the way, as they need to address one imposing element of the team. Cornerback Trent McDuffie is eligible to be selected for a fifth-year option with the franchise, but will he?
McDuffie was originally drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft- number 21 overall, to be exact. Alongside McDuffie on qualified players to receive fifth-year options is Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
That is an important piece of information the front office in Kansas City will have to decide on: which of the two do you exercise the option to? Can you do both? Are both deserving? Let's break it down.
"The 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract," for those that didn't know.
McDuffie has had a strong campaign to his professional career, as he has totaled 183 tackles, 133 of which being solos, has 27 passes defended and has helped the franchise secure two Super Bowl titles.
According to Over the Cap, McDuffie lands in the "Playtime" category, which is defined as:
"Base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria:
- 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons
- an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons
- 50% or greater over all three seasons
That being said, McDuffie would be qualified to earn $13,632,000 in that fifth year, which is less than what Karlaftis would be eligible to make. Given the Chiefs' cornerback depth, it would be smart to keep McDuffie in Kansas City, especially given all the production he's provided.
Still young and willing to learn, the Chiefs' cornerback has the chance to shine in his fourth year in the league, regardless of whether the front office decides to exercise that option. Depending on which way they lean and his production, an extension could be coming either way for the youngster.
