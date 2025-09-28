Left Side of Chiefs’ OL Has Quieted Pass-Rushers So Far
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For better than six months after the Super Bowl blowout, the national narrative sat over the Chiefs like a question mark as tall as the World War I Memorial. The left side of their offensive line.
Three games in, returns are highly encouraging. In fact, the left side of the offensive line – in conjunction with the rest of the unit – has performed so well, it’s already earned Patrick Mahomes’ trust to stay in the pocket and hit the deep ball.
“One hundred percent,” the quarterback said Wednesday, looking back on the Chiefs’ 22-9 win over the Giants. “I mean, I think that that's been huge. This last defensive line that we played had all type of first-rounders, all type of talent. And I love the offensive line. Did a great job of giving me time to throw the ball down the field, and set my feet.
“You can tell I’m a little bit more calm because I understand that these guys can protect and they can give me time to make these throws.”
Bright spot, not-so-bright spot
Those throws are the bright spot for the Chiefs’ offensive line. What they haven’t been able to do just yet is find the best rhythm with running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt to produce more of a balanced play-selection.
Kansas City has run the ball on just 39 percent of its offensive snaps, and that counts the 18 scrambles from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
But new left guard Kingsley Suamataia is settling in well. The former left tackle is finding his way, his position coach said Thursday.
“Yeah, I think Kingsley is doing a lot of things really well,” said offensive line coach Andy Heck. “And just like all of us, I mean, every time we turn on a practice, every time we turn on a game tape, we find stuff. ‘Hey, we got to work on this. We got to get better at that.’
“And he's no exception. So, he's working on things like staying more square in the pocket. But I would say he's given us good, physical play. He's been adapting to that guard position very well. I'm very encouraged by what I'm seeing out of him.”
Josh Simmons update
What the Chiefs are seeing out of Josh Simmons is impressive. The trust Mahomes has on his blind slide is largely due to the fact that Simmons has prevented pressure at a solid rate.
The rookie left tackle attracted the national spotlight on Sept. 14 in out-sprinting Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba after an interception.
A 6-5, 310-pound rookie, Simmons reached a max speed of 18.35 miles per hour in saving a touchdown during the fourth quarter of that 20-17 loss to the Eagles. Per Next Gen Stats, that was the third-fastest speed by an offensive lineman over the last two years.
“What jumps out at you,” Heck added, “when you watch the tape, when anybody watches him, how twitchy he is, how explosive he is … I would say, for a lighter guy, how strong he is. And so those are great attributes at that position.”
