Kareem Hunt Talks Jump-Starting Chiefs Run Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
A 5-11, 216-pound veteran, Hunt posted his first touchdown of the season in last week's 22-9 road win over the Giants. Hunt is averaging 3.5 yards per carry (23 attempts, 81 yards). Seven of his carries have moved the chains for first downs.
Since re-signing Hunt last September, the Chiefs are now 7-0 when he scores at least one touchdown.
Ironically, Hunt has never faced the Ravens in a Chiefs uniform. He wasn't with the team for the season-opener in 2024 and didn't play Baltimore during his first stint in Kansas City (2017-18). With the Browns from 2019-23, he played nine games against the Ravens, however, with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries (3.9 avg.)
To view his comments, watch below.
On how he would evaluate the first three weeks of the season:
“The team, just learning. We're still working, getting better each and every day. So, I feel like we're starting to really come together again.”
On whether he feels like the running game is getting ready to break through:
“Oh, yeah. Most definitely. I just feel like we all just got to do our job. Takes all of us to get the run game going, and that's what we got to do.”
On being inspired by how the Lions were able to run the ball on the Ravens Monday night:
“I mean, for sure. They’re probably emphasizing the whole week. And we just got to always be prepared to run the ball, no matter what the team did last week, because it's a different team.”
Knowing 1-2 isn’t where they wanted to be at this point, on what happened last week to flip the switch:
“I think we came together. In the second half, we came out with a lot more energy and just had our normal mentality, to go down there and put points on the board. So, it was good to be able to do that. Hopefully we can continue doing that.”
