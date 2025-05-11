Josh Simmons' Ability to Battle Through Adversity Will be Critical
By most accounts, the Kansas City Chiefs had a productive offseason. Specifically, the Chiefs had a productive NFL Draft haul that should help them make another playoff run. The biggest part of that haul was offensive lineman Josh Simmons. He noted the Chiefs were on his trail all along.
“Like you said, they were showing a lot of love. The Combine interviews went to what I felt was pretty good, so I definitely thought like that was on the table coming into April 24th," Simmons said as he recapped his draft process," Simmons said.
Although Simmons landed in an offensive lineman's dream situation, he did so after suffering a season-ending injury during Ohio State's national championship run. He explained how that trying time in his life helped prepare him for the league.
“It was the biggest season we had. Everybody had all the tools to win a natty (national championship), which we obviously did, but I mean, I just had to kind of grow up and just put all that frustration into rehab and just get after it," Simmons said.
“Yeah, so I mean, attack rehab as hard as I can that way when training camp does come around, I can be the most help that I possibly can be. There’s nothing really (that) I can do to kind of force – there’s a lot of vets in here and my thing is just (to) stay out (of) the way and work hard and be a helpful piece if I can."
According to the Draft Network, the Chiefs' "positioning him between the bumpers at guard could help mitigate these challenges, but teams will need to assess the best way to utilize Simmons’ talents. Above all, the aggression with which Simmons plays should capture the attention of every NFL team. This trait will be key in facilitating his transition to the professional level.
"Simmons projects best as a multi-positional starter with significant upside. The violence and athleticism he showcases on film will certainly benefit him at the next level; the determining factor will be his ability to enhance his hand technique and create consistency with his strikes. Simmons' draft projection will be based on how he clears medicals and can return back to health quickly and 100% healthy because a healthy Simmons has a serious argument to be considered the best OT in the 2025 NFL Draft."
