Chiefs' Final Days of NFL Draft Rounded Out Draft Haul
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed several needs in the NFL Draft, most notably along the offensive line. Their draft haul was solid, and they hope it will help them continue their run of success. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes the Chiefs have one of the top 10 draft classes.
"The Chiefs' low-key had serious needs along the defensive front and addressed them in a big way with Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively. The Tennessee product wasn't a high-volume player with the Volunteers. When he was on the field, it was bad news for the interior blockers in the SEC," Trapasso said.
"Gillotte doesn't wow athletically. He wins regularly with powerful hand work, elite-level hustle, and a sizable, NFL-caliber frame. Williams is the man-to-man cover type who routinely crowds the catch point and whom Steve Spagnuolo will adore on the perimeter of his defense. I don't think Royals, with his YAC brilliance in a compact frame, could've landed in a better situation than in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, Gillotte has his strengths but still has room for improvement during his rookie season. The Chiefs must do all they can to give this draft class what it needs to be successful.
"Against the run, Gillotte does well to peek and pursue, locking out with ease against a variety of skill sets. Highly productive run defender whose alignment-versatility also shows up on early downs (14.5 TFLs in 2023, 9 in 2024). Has no issue in anchoring against double teams or providing a vertical push to clog alleys early in the play. Punch timing and placement can, at times, be inconsistent, but Gillotte has flashes of dominance up front that will force teams to audible away from his side. Good lateral agility to engage, shuffle, and then attack downhill. Gillotte also plays with a constantly hot motor, where he can chase plays to the fringe areas or from the backside," Fowler said.
"The biggest concern is whether Gillotte will make his most immediate impact as a primary EDGE or within the interior. At this time, he fits the mold of a larger, heavier, throwback edge prospect, but is too light to live within the heart of a defensive line. However, his success at a variety of spots could mask those questions for teams in need of a versatile and athletic playmaker at nearly 270 pounds.
"Overall, Gillotte is seemingly just scratching the surface of what he can be as a three-down lineman. Considering his strength and movement skills to counter the run, along with his blend of speed and power on passing downs, he’s a potential high-impact defender who can impact a ballgame in a variety of ways.
