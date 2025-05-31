Two of Mahomes' Favorite Teammates Rank Among NFL's Best
The Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly have one of the best groups of tight ends in the league. Led by veteran Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' group of tight ends is undeniable.
John Kosko of Pro Football Focus ranked the top tight ends in the National Football League heading into this season. He ranked Kelce as the seventh-best tight end in the league.
"While Kelce has been the second-most-valuable tight end over the past two seasons, per PFF WAR, 2024 represented the lowest-graded season of his career (71.7). Age looks to be catching up to the future Hall of Famer, as his 91.4 PFF overall grade from 2022 appears to be a thing of the past," Kosko said.
Kosko believes the Chiefs also ranked Noah Gray as the 28th-best tight end in the National Football League
While Kelce has earned every bit of attention that comes his way, he is undoubtedly a prominent personality. Conversely, Kelce's personality is much different than Gray's, overshadowing what is quietly one of the most talented tight ends in the league.
"Gray is reliable as a second tight end to Travis Kelce and is coming off a season in which he graded out better than his teammate. He notched a 73.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024 and set career highs in yards, touchdowns, and catches," Kosko said.
The Chiefs' tight end room is rounding out nicely, as they have multiple other tight ends in addition to Kelce that could potentially make an impact this upcoming season. However, having two of the best tight ends in the league is enough to make the Chiefs' position group one of the best in the league.
Following Organized Team Activities, Chiefs Tight Ends Coach Tom Melvin explained how the group is coming along.
“We have no clue until they put pads on. I mean, guys look different with shorts until they go. All the guys. I was just saying, Irv (Smith) is a really smart and instinctual guy, and that’s showing out there. He’s doing things that a vet would do, where the rookies would run into a wall, whereas he’s pulling up in front. I like what he gives us and then the rookies are doing their thing. We have a long way to go. We’re just happy when guys kind of flash out here. (We say), ‘Ooh, he’s got that,’ it’s better than going, ‘Eh, he can’t do that.’ We’re seeing more of the positive parts right now.”
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.