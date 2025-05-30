This Chiefs Player Will Have Early Pressure to Perform Well
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting things underway. Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus. They believe the Chiefs' rookie to watch this upcoming season will be offensive lineman Josh Simmons.
"Next to [Kingsley] Suamataia on the offensive line will likely be first-round pick Josh Simmons. While a torn patellar tendon ended his 2024 season in mid-October, he still led all FBS tackles with a 0.7% pressure rate allowed," Pro Football Focus said.
Lance Zierlein noted how talented Simmons is. After allowing Patrick Mahomes to be sacked a career-high number of times last season, the Chiefs hope Simmons can help solidify their offense.
"An athletic tackle prospect with adequate size and length, Simmons has experience starting on both sides. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October, so his recovery and timetable for return will need to be vetted. He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed.
"He’s more positional than powerful in completing his run-blocking tasks, but he can fit into all schemes. Improved hand placement and latch-in strength can help better control opponents in both the run and pass games. Simmons can still be susceptible to twists and counters in pass pro, so he might need a year to continue honing his craft in that area before he is ready to take on NFL pocket hunters.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY noted that Simmons was one of the best talents in the draft. He likely would have made him one of the top picks in the draft had he not been injured in his last season at Ohio State.
"Simmons would've been a top-10 pick if not for a knee injury in 2024. Prior to that, he had exceptionally clean tape in the Big Ten. His body control and footwork at an athletic 6-foot-5 give him the tools to be a long-term starter in the NFL," Ostly said.
Bill Rabinowitz of USA TODAY believes Simmons has the physical tools to be successful in the league if appropriately developed.
"Simmons played in only six games in 2024 but was on his way to establishing himself as a dominating blocker. He was regarded as perhaps the most improved Buckeye before suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee against Oregon. He has ideal size and freakish athleticism. Simmons hasn't proven it against top competition yet, but his physical attributes and vast improvement he made last year will make him a coveted player. He still could be the first Buckeye taken in the draft," Rabinowitz said.
