Early Breakdown of Chiefs’ Week 6 Opponent, Detroit Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs can now move past their Week 5 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, after a well-fought battle at EverBank Stadium. Getting the chance to head back home to Arrowhead Stadium for Week 6, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them as they host an NFC juggernaut in the Detroit Lions.
The Chiefs vs the Lions was a matchup that got thrown around a lot last season when people debated who would represent each conference in that year's Super Bowl. The Chiefs did their part in that narrative, reaching the Super Bowl for the third straight year, but the Lions fell in their first playoff game.
Going into this matchup, the Chiefs' offense has to come up with more explosive plays like they have done in Weeks 4 and 5, as the Lions' offense will surely look to punch the Chiefs in the face as often as they can. Additionally, the Chiefs' defense has to be ready for several unpredictable plays Detroit runs.
Breaking Down the Lions
Going into Week 6, the Lions, on paper, have the best offense thus far in the National Football League. Averaging just over 34 points per game, the Chiefs' defense will once again have to do its part in keeping the team in the game, allowing Patrick Mahomes and company to do their thing.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a strong overall record when facing the Chiefs in his career. When going against Mahomes in his career, Goff holds a 2-0 record. Mahomes holds a 1-1 record against the Lions franchise, having tossed two touchdowns and one interception in his career.
The Lions have a strong running back duo that will likely pose issues for the Chiefs' defense, should they not be prepared. Through the beginning of the campaign, Kansas City's defense has had issues when defending the run, something they'll most certainly need to snap Detroit's four-game win streak.
The Importance of the Game
The Chiefs are trying their best to climb back into and ahead of their opponents in the AFC West division. Should the Chiefs be able to knock off Detroit, it would most certainly build instant credibility and remind everyone that they're still a force to be reckoned with.
