Expert Breaks Down Chiefs Game-by-Game Win Probabilities

ESPN analyst sees big years from Karlaftis, Worthy, but even less production from Kelce.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes has started 133 NFL games and Jared Goff is the only quarterback to beat him on multiple occasions without a loss.

Mike Clay sees Goff improving that mark to 3-0 in another epic showdown on Oct. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium. ESPN’s fantasy expert has released his annual passion project, Mike Clay’s 2025 NFL Projection Guide, using his model to predict statistics and outcomes for the full NFL season.

Goff led the Lions to a 21-20 upset at Kansas City to begin the 2023 NFL season. He also outlasted Mahomes, 54-51, in a Monday night showdown at the L.A. Coliseum in 2018. And this season, Clay gives the Chiefs just a 37-percent chance of winning their third meeting.

Clay also sees Lamar Jackson and the Ravens avenging their 2024 season-opening loss in Kansas City, giving the Chiefs just a 41 percent chance of victory, and another loss in Kansas City’s Week 9 return to Buffalo (37 percent). Meanwhile, the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles in Kansas City is a toss-up, based on Clay’s model.

But set aside those four games and Clay sees the Chiefs with at least a 51-percent chance of winning each of the remaining 13 contests, including important victories over the Chargers, Commanders and Broncos, as well as a Thanksgiving triumph at Dallas. He projects 10.0 wins for Kansas City and the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, assuming the NFL doesn’t change the seeding procedures at this week’s league meetings.

Interestingly, Clay doesn’t project eye-popping offensive numbers for any of the Chiefs’ skill players, especially Travis Kelce. Clay projects only 674 receiving yards for the future Hall of Famer, which would rank as the lowest in his career since he became a starter in 2014, and just 164 fantasy points, largely on the strength of five touchdown catches. Kelce posted 195 fantasy points last season in what many considered a down year.

While Xavier Worthy (70 receptions, 916 yards, seven touchdowns) is projected to lead the team with 220 fantasy points, and Rashee Rice will register 84 catches for 946 yards and six TDs, the team won’t exactly solve its protection issues. Clay’s model shows the Chiefs allowing 34 sacks of Mahomes, only two fewer than the career-most 36 they allowed last year.

Defensively, five players will reach at least three sacks: George Karlaftis (9.8), Chris Jones (7.9), Mike Danna (4.0), Charles Omenihu (3.8) and Drue Tranquill (3.0).    

Here are Clay’s game-by-game Chiefs win probabilities.

Week

Opponent

Win probability

Score (KC-Opp)

1

at L.A. Chargers (Brazil)

60 percent

26.4-23.5

2

PHILADELPHIA

50 percent

25.0-25.2

3

at N.Y. Giants

65 percent

23.2-19.2

4

BALTIMORE

41 percent

24.4-27.0

5

at Jacksonville

68 percent

25.8-20.7

6

DETROIT

37 percent

23.1-26.7

7

LAS VEGAS

77 percent

26.7-18.7

8

WASHINGTON

61 percent

28.2-25.2

9

at Buffalo

37 percent

24.5-28.1

11

at Denver

51 percent

22.6-22.4

12

INDIANAPOLIS

68 percent

25.0-20.0

13

at Dallas

58 percent

25.8-23.4

14

HOUSTON

58 percent

23.1-20.8

15

L.A. CHARGERS

64 percent

26.9-22.9

16

at Tennessee

72 percent

26.4-20.2

17

DENVER

59 percent

23.8-21.3

18

at Las Vegas

70 percent

25.6-19.9

