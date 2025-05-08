Will 2025 be The Year of Isiah Pacheco?
The Kansas City Chiefs' ground game was inconsistent to say the least last season, and yet the franchise was able to get to its third straight Super Bowl. Regardless of how that ended, the Chiefs have some hope surrounding their running back room.
Re-signing veteran Kareem Hunt allows the offense to breathe, knowing they have one of the more decorated running backs in Chiefs history on the squad. They also brought in veteran Elijah Mitchell, who could return to form following not touching the field last season.
The franchise also drafted a running back in Brashard Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the optimism surrounding his ceiling, the Chiefs smashed that pick. But one running back that is looking to prove his worth in 2025 is former seventh-round draftee, Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco broke out in his first season in Kansas City, as he collected 830 rushing yards in 170 carries. His workload then increased into the next season, and so did his production. In 2023, Pacheco totaled a career high 935 rushing yards in 205 carries, and even scored seven touchdowns.
Last season was the first down year Kansas City saw from Pacheco. Only playing in seven games and collecting 310 rushing yards doesn't scream starting running back. However, going into a contract season, as well as wanting to remind everyone of his worth, 2025 might have the makings of being Pacheco's best season yet.
The offseason has treated Pacheco well. he returned to Rutgers (his college) to get his degree. While walking across the stage, he showed off his Super Bowl rings. He has even been getting in extra work this offseason, showcasing the drive he has to succeed in the final year of his rookie contract.
The work is being put in. We've seen how he looks when he's healthy. Pacheco knows this year is a sink-or-swim type of situation. So long as he can stay healthy, the 26-year-old still has a game to be played with a Kansas City uniform on his back.
With Hunt and Mitchell also on one-year deals, if Pacheco, the youngest of the three, can show off that he still has what it takes to be a top running back in the game, the money could be tossed to him in the year following.
