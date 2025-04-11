Where Chiefs RB Hunt Ranks Among Franchise Rushing Leaders
The Kansas City Chiefs have shown immense trust in running back Kareem Hunt. From the day he was taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the franchise to being brought back after he made a pitstop with the Cleveland Browns, Hunt has been an effective ball carrier for Kansas City.
While Hunt hasn't been able to reach the 1,000 mark since his first season in the National Football League, he's been a consistent and reliable piece to the offenses he's been a part of. As Hunt and Chiefs are about to undergo their fourth campaign with one another, let's take a look at how good Hunt has been when wearing a Chiefs uniform.
Over his three seasons with Kansas City, Hunt has totaled 2,879 rushing yards, averaging 960 rushing yards per season. In fact, Hunt has been such a successful running back for the franchise that he ranks in the tenth spot of the Top 10 rushing leaders the Chiefs have ever seen.
The Chiefs have been known as of late to not use their run game as much as other teams do, given that no running back on the roster has touched 1,000 rushing yards or more since Hunt did so in his rookie campaign. Given that he's been able to do it before, fingers crossed for the franchise that he'll be able to do it again.
The running back room going into the new campaign includes Hunt, along with Isiah Pacheco, newly acquired Elijah Mitchell, and Carson Steele. There have been debates floating around on if all four will even be with the franchise for the opening game of the season, but as it stands right now, this is who the Chiefs are working with.
While they could lean toward the 2025 NFL Draft for extra running backs, given that the draft pool is loaded with them, the Chiefs don't have a below-average rushing room. Hunt has been consistent enough in his career to be getting the heft of the load in the carries in 2025.
Last season as a franchise, the Chiefs ranked 21st in average rushing yards per game with 105.3, but as the league continues to lean on their run game, the Chiefs might need to accept the fact that rushing more could elevate them into a Top 10 offense.
Check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.