Will This Hinder the Chiefs from Extending Their Dynasty?
Will the Chiefs keep the dynasty going in 2025?
When it comes down to the Kansas City Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
The team is still reeling from their loss in Super Bowl LIX last season, a game the Chiefs would prefer to forget. From the start, they had little chance of winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, as they were outmatched in every aspect; However, they plan to use this painful experience as motivation for the entire 2025 NFL season. They are determined not to endure the disappointment of reaching the biggest game again without winning.
One challenge that the Chiefs will have to face this season is a better AFC West. The AFC West is the best division in the NFL going into the new season, and every team feels like they have a chance to win the whole division in 2025.
But the Chiefs do not only want to extend their dynasty, but they also want to extend their winning streak for the AFC West Championships. The Chiefs have won the division for the last nine seasons, and they will look to make it a whole decade of dominance in the AFC West in 2025.
AFC West
"But now Bo Nix with Sean Payton is in year two," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "And Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh are in year two. And the Raiders, Chip Kelly, Geno Smith, Pete Carroll, Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, that is a really good fourth-place team. Ashton Jeanty could end up being the NFL Rookie of the Year."
"This is not a shot at Kansas City, it is just the reality of now you have got Hall of Fame coaches in the division. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh. Travis Kelce probably has one year left. Chris Jones and Andy Reid are not getting easier. And Mahomes has been blown out in two Super Bowls.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.