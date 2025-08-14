How Patrick Mahomes Feels About the "Chris Jones Rule"
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones have been teammates since Mahomes got drafted by the franchise back in 2017. Throughout that time, the two have become some of the more important players on the Kansas City roster.
Both have created Hall of Fame careers for themselves thus far in their careers, and with more seasons in Kansas City in the future for the two, more things will be added to their career resumes. And as training camp concludes, Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs players won't have to follow the Chris Jones Rule until next year's training camp.
What's the Chris Jones Rule?
For those who don't know, the Chris Jones Rule has been made public knowledge this training camp, and who else better to explain the rule than the man it was named after himself?
- "We have a rule in practice, once I cross the line of scrimmage or beat a player, I can't chase Patrick because Patrick does some crazy stuff behind the line of scrimmage at times, and it gets very competitive out there," Jones said earlier this offseason.
- "You know, you can't touch the quarterback, so the quarterback can extend and hold the ball for like five or six seconds after the play. So, we were in a battle and I had to show Pat that I can really catch him. I just chill after I beat the guy because we have to stay five to ten yards away from the quarterback."
- "It got serious one day and I ended up pulling a groin and I was like 'You know what Pat, you got it'"
Mahomes' Thoughts
On Wednesday, following the conclusion of Chiefs training camp, Mahomes was asked about the 'Chris Jones Rule,' and the two-time MVP winner gave his response to it all.
- "When Chris wants to disrupt a play in a game, he can disrupt it. You saw at some points in practice yesterday, Chris was just pissed off and he ruined an entire period for the offense. That's just the type of player he is; he can do that and that's why he's going to have a gold jacket one day, because at any moment, he can disrupt an entire game," Mahomes said.
- "The chasing thing, I'm quick! I think I just make him miss too much, but he can say it's the Chris rule if he wants to."
