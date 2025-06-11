How Secure is the Chiefs' AFC West Reign?
The Kansas City Chiefs have run the AFC West for the last nine seasons. No team has been able to take them down in the AFC West. The Chiefs have done a lot over those nine seasons, such as starting a dynasty. They have been dominant, and it has not even been close for any other team. Now they will look to make it ten straight seasons, and the other teams will look to finally take them down.
It is going to be fun to see what team gives the Chiefs the biggest run for their money, or will the 2025 season be the year that the streak is snapped? The Chiefs are not looking to go anywhere.
"Minicamps are here, folks, three of the four AFC West teams report to mandatory minicamp, everyone but the Chiefs because they are lazy and they are resting on their laurels," said Mark Schlereth on the Breakfast Ball. "Nine-time defending champions, oh, we do not have to go to minicamp like everyone else. The Chiefs are comfortable favorites to win the thing again ... Which team has the best chance to take down the Chiefs this year?
"I am going to go with the Chargers. Yes, they won 11 games last year. I look at their roster, and I am like you with Justin Herbert, man. I think Justin Herbert is outstanding. I do not think he has been coached well until last year. The run game, Omarion Hampton, from North Carolina, is tremendous. I think he is a guy that I think will be a big-time impact player for the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh. You know that Jim is going to run the ball. Plus, they have a 300-pound fullback."
"The Broncos are going to be there, they play the Chargers tight. I am just worried about the Chiefs taking time off. That is what I am worried about."
"I mean, the Chargers are in the playoffs, the Broncos were in the playoffs, I think the Chargers have a better quarterback. No knock on year two of Bo Nix; he had a great rookie season. I just think that Herbert is a better quarterback ... So I am going to go with the Chargers," said Craig Carton.
"I feel like every season, the Chargers, if they can stay healthy and get coached well ... They are going to be the team that breaks out," said DannyParkins. "And for years, they were not well coached.
