The Chiefs Still Have What it Takes to Win
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short on their three-peat Super Bowl bid this past season after a strong 15-2 regular season campaign. Going into the new season, the roster didn't have too many turnovers, as the Chiefs will look to get back to the big dance in 2025.
With some believing the Chiefs' dynasty has come to an end following the Super Bowl defeat, as several have the Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos winning the AFC West, we need to remember just who exactly the Chiefs have been since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback.
The Chiefs have mastered the art of winning. They have been electric against the division, having won the AFC West for nine consecutive seasons in a row. While the Chargers, Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders have all gotten better this offseason, it's hard to count out the Chiefs with how successful they have been since the turn of the decade.
With head coach Andy Reid still in town, general manager Brett Veach delivering players through both pro free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, Kansas City has a roster makeup that looks to be a threat for many years to come.
According to Yahoo Sports, they believe the Chiefs are too good to count out, and that they have every piece to be viewed as contenders once again, so long as all their pieces stay healthy.
"The last time we saw the Chiefs on the field, it wasn't pretty. Philadelphia's dominant victory in Super Bowl LIX ended rather quickly any hope Kansas City had of winning a third straight title. But say that last part again: The Chiefs were going for a third straight Super Bowl title," Yahoo Sports wrote.
"They still have Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid, and Steve Spagnuolo, and Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce. Trent McDuffie is back to help lead what should be another good defense. They invested in the trenches with their first three draft picks. The offensive line will be retooled. Rashee Rice's return will boost the WR corps. Will it help them reach an eighth straight AFC championship game? No reason to bet against it at this point."
