One Underrated Chiefs 2025 Matchup That's Bound to Entertain
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of games with high expectations ahead of them for the 2025 NFL campaign. Owning the most primetime games this season with seven, the Chiefs are looking to put on a show for their fans when they're under the limelight.
Going up against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them. The top franchises will always put on a show, but there are a few underrated games on the Chiefs' schedule that could steal the show for game of the season.
One of those games comes in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have a new leadership looking to lift them back into the championship picture. While Jacksonville has its work cut out for it to get a winning record, they have a chance to make a statement against the kings of the AFC.
Kansas City holds an eight-game winning streak against the Jaguars, one of which came as an AFC Divisional Playoff Game, which resulted in the Chiefs winning by the final score of 27-20. But that was two years ago, as both rosters look very different than they did in 2023.
One of the biggest storylines to watch for this game is seeing how the Jaguars' new head coach, Liam Coen, decides to use the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter. Hunter has all the skills to be explosive in the NFL, something that the Chiefs don't want to see when they square off.
Seeing as that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to return to his MVP ways, the Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, is looking to take a giant step forward in his progression. The former first-round pick has tried to defeat the Chiefs, yet has failed both times he's tried.
With several young stars of the game on both rosters set to square off in Jacksonville, the die-hard football fans will get a ton of excitement watching this game, so long as it stays close. Liam Coen will look to try and best Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a mind game, something not too many have succeeded at.
