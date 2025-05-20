The AFC West is the Toughest the Chiefs Have Faced
The AFC West has run through the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine seasons. In 2025, they will look to make it ten straight years winning the AFC West, but it could be the hardest AFC West the Chiefs have been a part of since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City. The Chiefs have answered the call each of the last nine seasons, but in 2025, will it be time for a different AFC West winner?
The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to take the AFC West title off the Chiefs, and they will look to try to do it in 2025.
All the Chiefs division rivals have been able to get a win or two over the years, but have not been able to dethrone the Chiefs from taking the West division. In 2025, it is going to be interesting to watch how the division will work out because it can be the best division in all of the National Football League as well.
The division has indeed gotten hard over the offseason, and the West is coming off sending three of its four teams to the playoffs last season, but how many times have we heard the same thing about the Chiefs not winning the AFC West the following year, and they have proved many people wrong?
The Chiefs have a good record against the West as well over the last few seasons, and to not count them out, you're gonna at least have to beat them twice to have a chance. But some think that the Chiefs will have a downfall in the division, all the way down to third place.
The thing about this division as well is that now all the teams have a great veteran head coach. All of them can make a case to be a Hall of Fame coach when their coaching career is over.
That is another reason why the AFC West will be hard to win and special. All these coaches have been around a long time and know one another great over the years. But if there is one thing we do know, it is that the rest of the division will be chasing down the Chiefs next season.
