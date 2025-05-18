Chiefs Get Motivation From AFC West Rivals
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back in a major way next season. The Chiefs will be looking for all the revenge they can get on every single opponent they face in the 2025 season. The Chiefs are not happy about how they ended their season last year, and now they are looking to run over everyone who is in their way of achieving the goals they have for 2025.
The Chiefs not only want to get back to the Super Bowl, but they want to finish the job and win it again. The Chiefs will run it back with key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. Those three players want it as bad as the rookies and younger players because they know that this can be the last season of those three players playing together on the same team.
The Chiefs have had a lot of turnover this offseason. They lost a lot of players from last year's team, but they also replaced those players with players that the Chiefs think can come in and play better and give the team the best chance to win next season. The team does have a lot of questions to answer regarding the issues they had from last season, in the upcoming season.
The Chiefs now have more bulletin material heading into the 2025 season. Not only will the Chiefs be motivated by their Super Bowl LIX loss, but they will now have motivation because of the NFL schedule release from their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I would like to add something," said Nick Wright of FOX Sports. "You guys see these schedule release videos? They have been pretty good, pretty well done. There is a theme across some of these AFC West teams' videos. They think it is fun to mock the Chiefs. So the Raiders and the Chargers, both got in on the fun. The Raiders announced they will be playing the Chiefs, but they had flags coming out of nowhere. And the Chargers, on the other hand, who cannot do any Minecrafting about their own Super Bowl appearances ... they are taking pride in the Eagles beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. I totally do not understand it."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.