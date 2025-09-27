Former Chiefs QB, All-Pro Lineman Weigh In on Sideline Confrontations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce has had two starting quarterbacks in 13 NFL seasons. The first, Alex Smith, said he’s watched from afar how Kelce has handled adversity over these last few weeks.
“I so appreciated Travis’ vulnerability and honesty,” Smith said on Friday’s edition of the Cody & Gold show on 96.5 The Fan.
Last week during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 22-9 win in New York, Kelce and head coach Andy Reid engaged in a heated sideline confrontation. Reid downplayed the argument both after the game on Sunday and again the next day. Kelce echoed that stance on Friday.
One spotlight per game
In each game, the spotlight has found Kelce for the wrong reasons. In the opener, he accidentally collided with Xavier Worthy, causing a dislocated shoulder that wound up sidelining the speedy wide receiver for most of three games until he got a green light on Friday.
And in Week 2, he allowed a sure touchdown pass to bounce off his arms and into the hands of an Eagles safety, a defining play in a 20-17 loss to the reigning world champions.
“Listen,” Smith said, “he's one of the greatest, if not the greatest, pass-catching tight ends of all time. But he's not perfect. And I think true leadership, not just from him but Andy, it shows up in the hard times.
“You don't really need it when things are going well, like when you're winning a bunch of ball games; there's not an opportunity for it. And I think for those guys to step up and to lead by example, when you're not having success, when things are hard, I think is even more important.”
Smith, who remarkably led the Chiefs to 10 straight wins after a 1-5 start in 2015, said during adversity, a team’s culture really shows up. Reid and Kelce probably won’t be in Kansas City for much longer, but they’re fueling their legacy by how they’ve handled these last few weeks.
“I think that's a valuable example for all the young guys on the team to look at,” said Smith, who posted a 50-26 record in five years (2013-17) with the Chiefs. “And again, is there a bigger star in the NFL right now, and for him again, I think to be so real, it's valuable to have that on your team. It goes so far. For the entire roster to see that, him taking accountability and know that he's going to be better, and he'll do anything it takes to win.”
Common thread
Winning, the desire for it, is the common thread in all the conflict TV cameras have caught during games, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones said Thursday.
“Travis is a fierce competitor,” said Jones, who got into a similar sideline argument with Drue Tranquill late in the Brazil opener Sept. 5. “I think we all are fierce competitors. We all want to win. Sometimes in the heat of battle, sometimes emotions show.
“Sometimes we have confrontations, whether it's with coaches, players, but I think it's more so, all out of competitive spirit. We all just want to win. We all want the best. We all want to succeed, man. It's the nature of this. It's been like this since I've been here. I don't think that's going to change.”
