Andy Reid Talks Breakout WR, Mahomes’ TD-Saving Play
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke after Sunday’s 22-9 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“Okay, really don't have any injuries. Bryan Cook was okay at the end of it, so everybody else made it through all right. Good win to get, in particular when you haven't had one. So that was important to take a step forward. The second quarter was hard to watch there, but the third and fourth quarter, I thought our guys really came together and played well. I thought defensively we did some really good things with the turnovers, interceptions and turnovers. I thought (Nick) Bolton, with the 14 tackles, did a heck of a job, and our third downs were incredible. So great pressure up front, it starts there. And then likewise on the offensive side.
“Pat (Mahomes) had some really good things he did out there. And the offensive line, I thought did a heck of a job. I was probably most happy for (Isiah) Pacheco coming home and putting up a 4.5-yard-per-carry out there, which was good, and Kareem (Hunt) did some good things there, too.
“(Tyquan) Thornton, great to get him involved in the game plan, but he played well again. It all starts up front.
“That (Giants) defensive line, Brian's (Daboll) done a nice job, and their personnel department, of getting these defensive linemen. That's as good a defensive line as there is in this league. And then offensively, he's got some good things going. He's got (Russell) Wilson there, which is a plus, and then you got a young quarterback behind him, which is also a plus. So, the sky's the limit, and they've got good receivers. So, we looked at the tape. We looked at them playing Washington and Washington barely squeaking out the win. We watched Dallas and where they really got after it in the Dallas game, and played well. Again, this game, the margin between winning and losing is so small.
“So, I know New York people are very passionate. So, give Brian (Daboll) an opportunity, man. He has a great personality for this sport and for you people here.
On the long completion to Tyquan Thornton, setting up Kareem Hunt’s touchdown:
“Well, both of them. He had the one. I mean, back to back Pat went to him, and it was a nice job
making the second one go there. He's showing some things.
“He's a guy that I know JuJu (Smith-Schuster) spoke highly of when he was at the Patriots. I mentioned Bill Belichick gave him big compliments, and he's come in here and done nothing but work hard. And so, it's nice to see him getting an opportunity.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ play to save a touchdown after the backward pass, stripping Bobby Okereke:
“Yeah, that was big. I mean, that's how he rolls. I mean, he's 100 miles an hour. These couple of weeks, what he's done when he's carried the ball, and we saw it again tonight when he carried the ball. But these kind of things he does; it seems like every week he'll do something like that. The guys know that he's all-in and it's not like he's just throwing the ball back there. He’s gonna do whatever it takes to come out on top of the game.”
News from Chiefs Kingdom, always free and available 24/7, is best served with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thought’s on the first win by visiting our Facebook page (here).