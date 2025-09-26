Chiefs Give Worthy Green Light but Downgrade Another Starter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Friday’s injury report made a significant announcement simply by listing nothing next to Xavier Worthy’s name.
The speedy starting wide receiver has no injury designation for Sunday’s AFC showdown between the Chiefs (1-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Worthy, who reportedly dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum in a friendly fire collision with Travis Kelce Sept. 5, will return to the lineup. And the Chiefs aren’t worried about the second-year wide receiver aggravating the injury.
“I'm not like, ‘Hey, once you get the ball, slide or jump out of bounds,’” wide receivers coach Connor Embree said Thursday. “He's got to play football. If he's out there, he's got to protect himself, whether he's got an injury or not.”
Cleared for takeoff
Head coach Andy Reid said Worthy was close to returning for last week’s road win against the Giants, but the team downgraded him to out on Saturday because Worthy simply wasn’t physically ready. Now, he’s both physically and mentally prepared.
“The other team,” Reid said Friday, “they're gonna play hard no matter what, whether you have a shoulder or not. They're gonna try to knock you around a little bit. But that's why you want to make sure that you’re in the right frame of mind to go do it, physically OK.”
The other significant development on Friday’s injury report is starting defensive end Mike Danna (quad), downgraded from full on Thursday to limited. The Chiefs listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Danna would be a big loss because he has valuable experience in the Chiefs’ recent games against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens. Danna missed last week’s game at New York.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) was limited all week and received a questionable designation. Rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte was sick and missed practice Friday. While the Chiefs listed him as questionable, Reid said Friday he believed Gillotte would recover in time to play.
Ravens update
Meanwhile, the Ravens got good news this week with tight end Isiah Likely, who played a starring role in a dramatic ending the last time Baltimore visited Kansas City. Likely injured his foot early in training camp and missed the season’s first three weeks, but progressed through practice this week. He was full participation on Friday and is questionable for the game.
Other questionable Ravens are nose tackle Travis Jones (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring).
Baltimore ruled out three starters, fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech teammate, defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle).
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is the most thorough site for free news and info; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your concerns on the injury to Mike Danna by visiting our Facebook page (here).