Chiefs Give Worthy Green Light but Downgrade Another Starter

The Kansas City Chiefs are mostly healthy entering Sunday's AFC showdown.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Friday’s injury report made a significant announcement simply by listing nothing next to Xavier Worthy’s name.

The speedy starting wide receiver has no injury designation for Sunday’s AFC showdown between the Chiefs (1-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Worthy, who reportedly dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum in a friendly fire collision with Travis Kelce Sept. 5, will return to the lineup. And the Chiefs aren’t worried about the second-year wide receiver aggravating the injury.

“I'm not like, ‘Hey, once you get the ball, slide or jump out of bounds,’” wide receivers coach Connor Embree said Thursday. “He's got to play football. If he's out there, he's got to protect himself, whether he's got an injury or not.”

Xavier Worthy
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cleared for takeoff

Head coach Andy Reid said Worthy was close to returning for last week’s road win against the Giants, but the team downgraded him to out on Saturday because Worthy simply wasn’t physically ready. Now, he’s both physically and mentally prepared.

“The other team,” Reid said Friday, “they're gonna play hard no matter what, whether you have a shoulder or not. They're gonna try to knock you around a little bit. But that's why you want to make sure that you’re in the right frame of mind to go do it, physically OK.”

Mike Danna, Lamar Jackson
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) dives for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) defends during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The other significant development on Friday’s injury report is starting defensive end Mike Danna (quad), downgraded from full on Thursday to limited. The Chiefs listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Danna would be a big loss because he has valuable experience in the Chiefs’ recent games against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens. Danna missed last week’s game at New York.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) was limited all week and received a questionable designation. Rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte was sick and missed practice Friday. While the Chiefs listed him as questionable, Reid said Friday he believed Gillotte would recover in time to play.

Ashton Gillotte
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ravens update

Meanwhile, the Ravens got good news this week with tight end Isiah Likely, who played a starring role in a dramatic ending the last time Baltimore visited Kansas City. Likely injured his foot early in training camp and missed the season’s first three weeks, but progressed through practice this week. He was full participation on Friday and is questionable for the game.

Other questionable Ravens are nose tackle Travis Jones (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring).

Baltimore ruled out three starters, fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and Patrick Mahomes’ Texas Tech teammate, defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle).

Patrick Mahomes, Broderick Washington
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embraces Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) on field after the win over the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

