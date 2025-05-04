Former Chiefs QB Addresses the Landscape of College Football
The Kansas City Chiefs have been able to mold their draft picks into stars in seemingly no time once they make their debuts in the National Football League. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the game plan is no different, as they are hopeful to get these young prospects into contributors as soon as possible.
Over the years, however, the college football landscape has increased in several areas. Whether it be popularity, skill, or talent, the young players getting drafted into the pros today seem more ready to go than those who were drafted multiple years ago.
One example of that comes from former Chiefs quarterback and former first overall draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Alex Smith. Recently joining analyst Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, Smith touched on how young players now look more prepared than ever, regardless of the pressure being the same.
"The expectations haven't changed, but what has is certainly the college landscape," Smith said. "I don't think Cam (Ward) needs a ton of advice."
"Back then, when I signed my contract, I was one of the highest-paid players in the league. There was so much weight that came with all of those expectations. You look at Cam's journey, and it's so different. All of these college quarterbacks, there is a college marketplace now, so these guys stay in college longer... He's basically been a professional athlete at the collegiate level."
Whether you are the first pick overall or the last, the players getting drafted into the NFL nowadays have more time and experience with handling the pressure that comes in big moments compared to players who got drafted many years ago.
"Coming from Salt Lake and again the Mountain West at that point as a 20-year-old kid to the NFL, just was such a bigger jump. It took me a few years, right? Like several years to find my way. Again, I think these guys are better for it and that's why we keep seeing such great rookie football, especially out of the QBs," Smith said.
If that is now the case, hopefully, the seven new draft picks will be able to provide for Kansas City sooner rather than later.
While you're here, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again