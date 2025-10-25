Notable Names Who Suited Up for Both Chiefs and Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their hot streak of success this Monday Night as they take on and host the visiting Washington Commanders in a Week 8 showdown. These two franchises both made the playoffs last season, but started 2025 with a clean slate.
Over the years, the National Football League has seen countless players don uniforms for respective teams, but sometimes, it's fun to take a walk down memory lane to see which players have made an impact on more than one fan base in their careers.
83 players have donned both the Chiefs and Commanders uniform in their professional career; some fans will remember, and some fans like to forget. Without further ado, here are the top players who have played for both Kansas City and Washington in their careers.
1. Alex Smith, QB
Former Kansas City and Washington quarterback Alex Smith is a name most will be familiar with in donning both uniforms. Spending 2013-2017 with the Chiefs, before Patrick Mahomes took over the duties of starting quarterback in 2018, and 2018-2020 with the Commanders, Smith made his impact known.
While he was closer to his prime years when he played with the Chiefs, Smith had memorable moments with the Commanders in his career. In 18 games with Washington, Smith collected 3,762 passing yards, threw for 16 touchdowns, and had 13 interceptions.
With Kansas City, Smith collected 17,608 passing yards, 102 touchdowns, 32 interceptions and earned himself three Pro Bowl nods.
2. Andrew Wylie, OG
The Chiefs have had their fair share of offensive linemen over the years, but this one is for the more recent fans. Offensive guard Andrew Wylie, a former undrafted free agent, was with the Chiefs from 2018 to 2022, helping the franchise win two Super Bowl Championships in the process.
Wylie will return to where his NFL career started on Monday as a member of the Commanders, where he has been since the end of his Chiefs run in 2022. In 2025, Wylie played in all seven games and started four of them, proving to be a reliable player still to this day.
3. QB Trent Green
Another notable quarterback on the list is Trent Green. Green spent the majority of his career as a member of the Chiefs, but started his career with Washington. While it spanned from 1997-98, only playing in 16 games, he made his one full season in Washington count.
Green tossed 3,441 passing yards in 16 games with the Commanders, back then the Redskins, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With the Chiefs, spanning from 2001-2006, Green collected 21,459 passing yards, 118 touchdowns, 85 interceptions, and was a two-time Pro Bowler.
