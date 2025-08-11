Does Former Chiefs QB Have a Hall of Fame Chance?
Ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season, several former players are making their debut on the Hall of Fame eligibility list for the first time. Former Kansas City Chiefs find themselves on that list, but one more recent player that stands out is former quarterback Alex Smith.
Smith played with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017, eventually handing over the reins to a young Patrick Mahomes in 2018. As we know, the quarterback transition from Smith to Mahomes has worked out perfectly for the Chiefs. During his time in Kansas City, Smith did a lot for the franchise.
Before coming to Kansas City, Smith spent the first seven years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, but most of his personal success came during his time with the Chiefs. The three-time Pro Bowler does have the eligibility, but does he have a realistic chance at cracking the Hall of Fame?
Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante looked at the new players eligible for the Hall and ranked them with the best chance of getting their name called. For the former Chiefs quarterback, unfortunately, Infante ranked him 17th, making it a long shot for Smith to be immortalized forever.
- "Alex Smith’s sustained career as a good starting quarterback saw him put up some impressive career numbers. He’s ahead of Hall of Famers like Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Kurt Warner, and Y.A. Tittle in terms of total passing yards. Starting in 167 games will provide plenty of chances to put up numbers," Infante wrote.
- "Unfortunately, Smith was never one of the elite at his position when he played. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a Comeback Player of the Year, but he never made an All-Pro team and never made a Super Bowl as a starter. He’ll go down as a hypothetical “Hall of Very Good” candidate."
Unlike Mahomes, Smith didn't achieve a Super Bowl victory, which, at the end of the day, is a huge tell if a player will make the Hall of Fame or not. While Smith might not have a strong chance to make the Hall, he by no means wasn't a bad player throughout his 14 years as a quarterback.
