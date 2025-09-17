The Mentality the Chiefs Must Have Moving Forward
The Kansas City Chiefs had a chance to grab a lead in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, which would have given them their best chance at victory. Unfortunately, tight end Travis Kelce was Patrick Mahomes' intended target, but the football ended up in the hands of Andrew
Mukuba.
The play has been replaying in the minds of Chiefs Kingdom, as it would have allowed Kansas City to take a 16-13 lead over the Eagles with just over 13 minutes left in the game. Now, with a 0-2 start for the first time since 2014, the Chiefs' mentality moving forward has to be limiting errors as much as possible.
Kelce has been a part of two instances thus far this season that have pushed the Chiefs' offense down rather than helped it improve. The friendly fire hit on Xavier Worthy in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers made Kansas City immediate underdogs, and the fumbled reception in Week 2 only solidified that this offense needs more weapons.
The Chiefs take on the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign, as this has to be the game where the franchise sees the least amount of errors in a game thus far this season. There is some wiggle room for error against the Giants, but Kansas City must practice what it expects.
Outsiders Thoughts
According to former quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms, if the Chiefs have any hopes of climbing back into the AFC West division and punching their ticket to the playoffs again, they must limit the room for error, as errors have been the leading factor in the Chiefs' early-season defeats.
- "They don't have much room for error. That's the big thing you look at. You know, they're not a high-functioning, high-flying offense right now. I think the only guy to be scared of on that side of the ball is Tyquan Thornton, other than Mahomes," Simms said on Pro Football Talk.
- "But again, this is not a superstar, which is a guy that's really fast. And so, yeah, it's back to our root problem of the Chiefs."
With the lack of Rashee Rice on offense and the defense under Steve Spagnuolo showing small holes in their armor, the Chiefs need to get the most out of their current players by limiting errors as much as possible.
Chiefs Kingdom, your top option for breaking news, always free, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And make your prediction on Sunday’s final score in New York by visiting our Facebook page (here).