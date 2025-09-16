The Harsh Truth About the Chiefs' Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a spot they've become unfamiliar with over the years. Starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2014 wasn't on the franchise's bingo card, but it's the reality they live in.
Fans may have differing opinions about whether the Chiefs' performance in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles was an improvement over their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, it has become clear that the absence of wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy has significantly impacted the offense's production.
The report indicates that Worthy is expected to return to play in Week 3 when the Chiefs face the New York Giants. However, Rice will still be out for several games before he can return. The offense has been lacking the explosiveness of Rice for nearly a year, and his absence, along with Worthy's, has reduced the threats on the offensive side of the ball.
Lack of Explosiveness
Through the first two games of the campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has only thrown two passes that went for more than 40 receiving yards, one of each happening in each week. This was an area the Chiefs planned to improve in this season, yet without Rice and Worthy, that goal has been more difficult.
While Worthy experienced struggles in his rookie year, his speed made him a threat downfield, which aided his ability to break away from defenders. The Chiefs have the same speed in wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, but Thornton hasn't done much since Worthy was hurt.
Hollywood Brown had a strong first game against the Chargers, but he doesn't have the same firepower he once did earlier in his career. Chiefs Kingdom knows that tight end Travis Kelce is in decline. With all those factors, the Chiefs need Worthy and Rice back if they want any chance of having a feared offensive side again.
Expectations for Week 3
The Chiefs will still have to make do with the receivers they have, but it's clear that the best form of this offense is when either Worthy or Rice is on the field. Worthy's return against the Giants will pose questions about how his injury recovery is going, depending on the utilization within the offense.
Additionally, Mahomes and the rest of the offense will need to find a way to get more players involved, as the lack of the ground game and explosive offense has led the Chiefs to two defeats.
