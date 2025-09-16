Former MVP Gets Blunt About Chiefs' WR Room
The Kansas City Chiefs became familiar with the idea that a win is a win last season, winning countless one-score games. To begin the 2025 campaign, Kansas City has been on the opposite side of that chain, dropping the first two games of its campaign.
The Chiefs are riding a three-game losing streak dating back to Super Bowl LIX, which could also be argued as a six-game losing streak if you include their preseason games. All in all, the Chiefs are in need of a victory going into Week 3 against the New York Giants.
One of the bigger reasons the Chiefs haven't been successful this season has been their offense, an area that the franchise hasn't had issues with in a long time, it feels. With the decline of Travis Kelce seeming to continue, and the lack of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice on the field, the Chiefs need a kickstart to their wide receiving room.
Former Quarterback's Thoughts
Patrick Mahomes has had to do most of the brunt of the work this season, leading the team in rushing yards in both games. That is a spell for disaster for a quarterback if he can't rely on his receivers. In the eyes of former number one overall pick Cam Newton, the Chiefs lack a feared player on the receiving side of the football.
- "When I look at the Kansas City Chiefs, the thing that becomes apparent is where's the weapons? Juju (Smith-Schuster), Hollywood (Brown), (Tyquan) Thornton, where are the weapons?" Newton said on Monday's NFL on ESPN.
- "Xavier Worthy can't get back fast enough. If I'm thinking about this, because I think the cat's out now from the philosophical standpoint, all we have to do is really frustrate Patrick Mahomes and we got to play man-to-man and we bracket Travis Kelce. We've never seen ever seen the Kansas City Chiefs rely on Patrick Mahomes as their valuable running source like we've had in these last two games."
The Blame Isn't On One Person
The Chiefs as a whole haven't been playing their best brand of football. While they kept the Eagles closer than they did in Super Bowl LIX in Week 2's game, it still ended the same. Whether it be Brown, Smith-Schuster, or Thornton to step up, the Chiefs need to understand falling to 0-3 isn't an option if they wish to crawl back into the AFC West race.
