What Recent Release Means for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League in two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes rarely misses games, proving he should still be considered in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL.
While Mahomes will take the field most often, the Chiefs have to have the depth behind him should anything bad happen to him. They signed former AFC West division rival Gardner Minshew as Mahomes' backup earlier this offseason, as well as adding another quarterback to the room.
The Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Bailey Zappe earlier this offseason, but as recently reported by Tom Pelissero, Zappe has been released from the organization. Zappe was merely a depth piece, but failed to earn his spot on the roster ahead of Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
This offseason, Zappe was featured in all three of the Chiefs' preseason games. Chris Oladokun, who was originally ranked higher on the Chiefs' depth chart as the third-string quarterback, looked much better in the games he played in this preseason, which could have been the reason that Zappe was let go.
Against the Arizona Cardinals in the Chiefs' first preseason game, Zappe had the most passing yards with 70, but he also threw two interceptions and was sacked. The former fourth-round pick has the potential to climb the quarterback depth charts, but he will have to do so elsewhere.
As for what that means for the Chiefs' quarterback room, Mahomes and Minshew will likely be the two to hold it down, as Oladokun could be featured from time to time. There are also a slew of free agent quarterbacks that the franchise could consider bringing in for depth purely.
One option the Chiefs could add is now former Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was released less than 10 minutes after Zappe was released by Kansas City. With a more improved offensive line, Mahomes shouldn't be taken down as often as he was last season, so the Chiefs could run with a three-quarterback room if needed. Though adding a fourth is the smarter option.
