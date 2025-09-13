How Legendary Coach Put Tyquan Thornton in Position to Thrive Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bill Belichick didn’t have to make the phone call. After 24 years as Patriots head coach, he was out of football for the first time anyone could remember.
But Tyquan Thornton needed a new home, and when the New England regime released the young wide receiver in November, the defensive mastermind saw a good fit in Andy Reid’s offense.
“Bill Belichick called me and talked to me about him,” Reid said Wednesday, “thought he was a good football player. … Bill kind of said, ‘Hey, this guy's really got great potential.’”
Reid and general manager Brett Veach pounced on Thornton, signing him to the Chiefs’ practice squad Nov. 19, just three days after New England released him. And while the 6-2, 185-pound receiver didn’t get into a game for Kansas City last season, that phone call stuck in Reid’s mind.
Speed was factor, too
And so did Thornton’s speed. In fact, a year before Xavier Worthy set the record (4.21), some scouts had Thornton clocked at 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine. Officially, Thornton came in at 4.28.
“He's fast,” Reid added. “He's a big target. So, he runs good; he runs good routes.”
The route Thornton took to Sunday, when he’ll serve as Patrick Mahomes’ primary deep threat in a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), wasn’t so linear.
A familiar face with the Chiefs
Selected 50th overall by the Patriots in 2022, four picks before the Chiefs took Skyy Moore, Thornton battled injuries and numbers over his two-plus seasons in New England, which moved on from Belichick prior to Thornton’s third NFL campaign. But when Veach brought him to Kansas City, the Chiefs had a familiar face to help Thornton redirect his career.
“He's just a sponge,” said veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, who spent 2023 season with Thornton in New England. “He's a guy that just sucks it all in, wherever he’s needed. He does his best. He plays hard, plays fast. He's a great player. So, super excited to see him fill that void and just step up this week.”
That void is nothing new for Mahomes, who just like last season is without his top receivers. Rashee Rice (serving six-game suspension) and Xavier Worthy (dislocated shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday. But the difference this year is the offseason chemistry he’s developed with Thornton.
In fact, Mahomes credited Thornton with changing the trajectory of Kansas City’s season-opener last week against the Chargers. With 40 seconds left in the first half, down 13-3, Mahomes looked to Thornton on the drive’s first play. Thornton made a diving over-the-shoulder catch on a deep corner route for 38 yards. The play was enough for Harrison Butker’s range, and the Chiefs executed a flawless fire drill to provide crucial momentum entering halftime.
“Missed a couple shots,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “but once I hit that one to Tyquan down the sideline toward halftime, I thought from then on, I did a good job of kind of recognizing when to take shots, when to hit the stuff underneath, and just getting the ball out to the guys and letting them make plays.”
Thornton has made two big plays for Mahomes, that 38-yarder last week and a 58-yard reception in the Aug. 22 preseason finale against Chicago. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy isn’t surprised that Mahomes already has timing and chemistry with Thornton, who earned a roster spot in a deep wide-receiver room with a strong training camp. That depth obviously will be tested this week against the reigning world champions, without Rice and likely Worthy.
“They're on the roster for a reason,” Nagy said Thursday, “and they've done a great job. And so now they get their opportunity to show who they are. And I think the biggest thing is the trust. We got to keep working that trust, and then when you get an opportunity, you make a play. Tyquan did that on that one corner route. You know, he made a great play with the ball in the air.”
Career foundation with legendary coach
But whatever Thornton does on Sunday, he’ll always have his Patriots foundation, valuable time under what many consider the most successful coach in NFL history.
“My time being with Bill at the Patriots,” Thornton said in the Chiefs’ locker room Friday, “I feel like I put a lot of good things on tape. Just consistently coming to work and being myself, working hard.
“And that's one thing we did there in New England, was work hard. So, I mean, as long as you come in each and every day and you want to get better at 1 percent, that's all that you control.”
