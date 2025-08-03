Why New Chiefs WR Has a Home in Kansas City
Dave Toub yields a powerful swing vote in final-cutdown decisions. And after the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator on Saturday listed his vision for Tyquan Thornton, the new Chiefs wide receiver appears to have already earned a home in Kansas City.
Toub said after Saturday’s practice that the Chiefs have carved out roles for Thornton on each of their four core special-teams units (kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return). That is, unless Andy Reid uses his veto power to keep Thornton focused on offense.
Under-the-radar speed
Thornton, who ran a 4.28-second 40 at the 2022 combine, is currently a gunner on the edges when the Chiefs have to punt. He’s also an occasional punt-returner and kickoff-returner.
And after Kansas City scores points, Toub plans to capitalize on Thornton’s ability to escape blockers and make tackles on kickoffs. But Toub knows he’s not the only coach excited about Thornton’s potential.
“He keeps advancing on the offensive side of the ball,” Toub said. “We'll find a way to get him on the field on special teams.”
In other words, if he can find a few minutes during his loaded meeting and practice schedule, Thornton should feel safe to lay down a security deposit on his new Kansas City apartment. Thornton signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to join the Chiefs.
Why he chose the Chiefs
Thornton said Saturday he’s happy to help the Chiefs on special teams, but Patrick Mahomes and the offense were what drew him to Kansas City.
“I'd say the offensive scheme, coming out here, seeing how they play,” Thornton replied, asked what made him choose the Chiefs. “A great room and a great quarterback, and playing with Andy Reid.”
Reid, fourth on the NFL’s all-time list with 301 career wins, will help Thornton become one of the few players in NFL history to play for two of the league’s four winningest coaches (Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster is in that group with Thornton).
Selected by Bill Belichick out of Baylor in the second round (50th overall), Thornton’s rookie season came during a tumultuous period of transition. The Patriots experimented with former linebackers coach Matt Patricia calling offensive plays, then brought in Bill O’Brien for Thornton’s second year, 2023.
Last season, after moving on from Belichick and hiring Jerod Mayo, the Patriots finished 4-13 with Alex Van Pelt as the playcaller. Thornton’s three seasons in New England coincided with the first time the franchise missed the playoffs in consecutive years since 1999-2000. It was easy to see the difference in Kansas City.
“Just seeing a different type of culture here,” Thornton said, “seeing how they go out there and play fast, be precise, and going out there and just making plays.”
Thornton has made a lot of plays on offense so far in training camp and could get a good look in the receiver rotation to open the year, especially if, as expected, the NFL suspends Rashee Rice for multiple games. Thornton said there’s a simple, business approach to playing with Mahomes.
- “Just going out there and just doing my job,” Thornton said. “He’s going to do his job. I go out there and run fast and he’s going to put it where it's supposed to be and I just got to make the play.
- “The way he can just extend the play, and throwing accuracy. Sometimes, he'll make you open even if you're not open. So, just having your hands available, ready to make the play.”
