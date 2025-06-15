Chiefs Rookie Running Back is Special
One area of focus for the Chiefs during training camp is developing a better run game. The Chiefs, when they run the ball well, are almost impossible to stop on offense. It opens up a lot more things for the offense. It gives head coach Andy Reid freedom to call any play in his playbook, and it gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes opportunities to take shots downfield.
Last season, the Chiefs' run game was not up to the speed of what they were used to seeing from previous seasons. There were a couple of factors that played into that, like Isiah Pacheco getting hurt early in the season and the offensive line not playing up to par all season. It was a real struggle once Pacheco was injured.
They did bring in veteran running back Kareem Hunt, but it was not enough for the Chiefs to get their run game going in 2024. Hunt had a spark here and there, but it was not the same one we are used to seeing. The Chiefs still got to the Super Bowl with a sub-par running back. Now, as they get to the 2025 season, they are looking to be a team with balance on the offensive side of the ball.
This offense, the Chiefs addressed the running back position in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. In free agency, they went and got veteran running back Elijah Mitchell. In the draft, they took Brashard Smith with their last pick of the draft.
Getting Smith in the seventh round was a huge steal for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have also found success with drafting running backs in the late rounds.
Not only is Smith a running back, but he also knows how to play receiver. That can go a long way to making the team for Smith and being a big part of the offense next season.
“I like what he does. He’s got good speed and (he’s) a good route runner, that part of his game,” Chiefs head coach Any Ried. “ ... What we’ve asked him to do, he’s done a good job of it.”
“At the position I play, there are not a lot of running backs that have receiver skills and running-back skills,” Smith told reporters last month during Chiefs rookie minicamp. “I feel like just coming in, I can contribute for sure with my skillset.”
