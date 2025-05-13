Chiefs New RB Most Impactful Non 1st-Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game last season was not good at all. In 2025, the Chiefs want to change that. They also want to give their offense a chance to be able to rely on the running backs to give them something, and not just having to throw the ball all the time.
They do have the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes, but they want to take some load off him by allowing him to run the ball in 2025.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs drafted a running back out of SMU, Brashard Smith. The Chiefs feel like they got a steal by taking Smith in the last round. The Chiefs had to give up another pick to get him, but it was worth it. Smith gives the Chiefs another look in the backfield. Smith can be in the mix at the running back position next season.
Field Yates of ESPN put Smith on his list of the most impactful rookies that were a not first round pick.
"There were several late-round running backs I could have chosen here, as the exceptional depth of the class pushed many of them down the board. Smith switched from wide receiver at Miami to running back at SMU, which speaks to his unique versatility that should lead to schemed touches for him in Kansas City. Smith is great after the catch and shows fantastic lateral agility and straight-line speed," said Yates.
Smith can have an important role for the Chiefs next season. Smith is more than a running back as well. Smith can line up at the wide receiver as well. The Chiefs can keep fresh legs on the field next season by adding Smith to the mix.
"Not a lot of running backs have receiver skills and running back skills,'' said Chiefs running back Brashard Smith. "So I feel like just coming in, I could contribute for sure with my skill set."
"I feel like my skill set fits perfectly with the offense. They're already dynamic, and I feel like I'm a dynamic player. I feel like I'm going to bring a lot of juice to the offense and special teams.''
