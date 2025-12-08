Taylor Swift, Chiefs’ Kelce Set the Date

It has been an interesting last few years for Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce. Both on and off the field, it has been something else for Kelce. Kelce is on the back end of his legendary career, and he will be a future first ballot Hall of Famer.



He is considered by many as the greatest tight end in NFL history. Kelce is looking to get back to the playoffs along with his team this season, but they have a tough task ahead of them; however, they are not out of it just yet.

This offseason, Kelce had to make up his mind on whether he wanted to retire or keep playing football. He ultimately made the decision to come back this season and play out his current contract. Now, Kelce could be facing the same situation this upcoming offseason. And it could come faster than many or even he expected, especially if his team does not make the playoffs.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce Big Announcement

But there is one thing that Kelce is for sure going to be doing this offseason. And that is marrying his girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift. And now we have the date and location of where this great wedding is about to take place.

"Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is set to marry Taylor Swift in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, according to multiple reports," said FOX Sports.

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

"The venue, Ocean House, is a glamorous, Victorian-style luxury hotel where the couple has spent plenty of time, per Harper's Bazaar. The date, of course, is a nod to the superstar’s lucky number, 13."

Kelce, 36, and Swift, 35, got engaged in August, nearly two years after the pair first made their relationship public at a Chiefs game in September 2023. Kelce proposed with a one-of-a-kind, vintage-inspired Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. - Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It is going to be another busy offseason for the three-time Super Bowl Champion and his future wife. Kelce has accomplished everything in the NFL and then some more. It is going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Kelce on the football field. Kelce has a lot of things set up for him outside the field, and many will be calling if he decides to hang up the cleats. Kelce will likely go through the same process this offseason as he did a year ago in terms of making a decision.

