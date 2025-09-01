How Old School Mentality Fuels Chiefs' Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best head coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid. Reid has been successful since becoming a head coach in the NFL, but winning the big one, the Super Bowl, did not come until he was with the Chiefs.
But Reid has always been well respected around the league and is known for his coaching style. That style has gone a long way in turning the Chiefs into a dynasty. And Reid wants to continue that this season, and there is only one way he knows how to do it.
Reid is an old-school coach, and he has an old-school mentality that he still brings to the game. That has worked for him for the longest, and he has continued to use it even when times have changed in the NFL.
The NFL is nothing like the one Reid was in when he first became a head coach. A lot has changed since then, but Reid has remained the same for the most part. Reid has learned how to adapt at times, but nothing beats that old-school mentality.
"I had great coaches just growing up," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "I always tell my kids, I was so fortunate from little league on. All the youth sports that I played in, great coaches, great high school coaches, great junior college coaches, and good college coaches. And then I got to work for great coaches. It was ridiculous. I did not have the ups and downs some people go through. And I think you take a little bit from each one of those people that you run into to."
"You see how they handle you, how you like to be handled, what was best maybe for you, and then you try to figure out with the people that you deal with. I will probably say that I was very fortunate and just to be around good people."
Chiefs 2025 Outlook
The Chiefs will look to bounce back this season. They want to win the Super Bowl this season, and they have the right people in the right places to make it happen. Reid will lead the way, and his team will be ready for whatever this season has in store for them.
