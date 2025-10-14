Why the Chiefs Could Face Losing Matt Nagy
We are not even at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and there is already one team that will be looking for a new head coach.
That team is the Tennessee Titans. After their Week 6 loss, they fired head coach Brian Callahan. The Titans are a team that is currently rebuilding but they did not see Callahan as part of helping them go through that.
"That led to the Titans getting the earliest head start on this year’s head coaching market, providing new general manager Mike Borgonzi with a longer runway with which to evaluate candidates," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.
"This is a critical hire, given that the future of No. 1 pick Cam Ward, an immensely talented player who has succeeded despite a glaring lack of structure, hangs in the balance. So, too, does the Titans’ ability to attract fans and sponsors for a brand new stadium being constructed in Nashville."
One early candidate for the Titans' job could current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Nagy has previous head coaching experience and is a good, offensive-minded coach. He has been with one of the best play callers in Andy Reid, for a long time now, and that could give him the upper hand, and Orr thinks he makes a lot of sense.
Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator, Chiefs
There was a groundswell for Nagy building during the last cycle, with some wondering if the former Bears head coach—who actually had success with Mitch Trubisky and had his body of work placed under a different perspective during the fallout of the Matt Eberflus era—has served enough time in purgatory. While he is coaching the greatest quarterback of all time, the Chiefs’ offense has been functional enough despite a waning list of complementary skill-position players. Nagy is also a former quarterback and also has head coaching experience. He has worked with Borgonzi in the past.
Per Chiefs: Matt Nagy enters his ninth season with the Chiefs in 2025 and fifth as the team's offensive coordinator. Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator after rejoining the club in 2022 as senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach after four years as head coach for the Chicago Bears (2018-21).
During Nagy's first stint in KC, he led the offense in QB Patrick Mahomes' rookie season (2017) after serving as co-offensive coordinator alongside Brad Childress in 2016. He spent his first three seasons with the Chiefs as the quarterbacks coach (2013-15).
